Israeli protesters take to streets for 23rd week

SHAFAQNA- Israeli protesters take to streets for the 23rd week, opposing judicial changes as well as killings of Palestinians.

The mass demonstrations, which drew some 100,000 people on Saturday (10 June 2023), began in January shortly after Netanyahu’s far-right government was sworn in.

Gaining momentum and seeing large turnouts of more than 200,000 demonstrators at times, protest organisers have said they will not give up until the government cancels the proposed legal changes rather than delaying them.

Source: aljazeera

