UNSC Report: Threat of terrorism is rising in Afghanistan & region

SHAFAQNA-The threat of terrorism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region, and “there are indications that al-Qaida is rebuilding operational capability,”an annual report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team for the UN Security Council Committee said.

The report criticized what it considers the return of Taleban to “exclusionary” policies of the late 1990s.

“The Taliban, in power as the de facto authorities in Afghanistan under Hibatullah Akhundzada, have reverted to the exclusionary, Pashtun-centred, autocratic policies of the Taliban administration of the late 1990s,” the report reads.

The report says that after August 2022, the operations of Daesh’s Khorasan branch are becoming more sophisticated and lethal (if not more numerous) in Afghanistan.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com