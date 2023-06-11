Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on Shia pilgrims visiting Baqi cemetery

The restrictions have been eased for this year’s hajj ritual from June 23 to July 1, according to a report released by Iran’s Fars news agency on Sunday.

The report said that male pilgrims, many of them Shia Muslims from Iran, were allowed to visit Baqi cemetery, aka Jannat ul Baqi, a holy place where some Shia Imams and members of the household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) are buried.

They were able to recite religious prayers and eulogies that are special to the pilgrimage and were previously banned.

Women are allowed to pay tribute to Baqi cemetery from behind fences that surround the cemetery.