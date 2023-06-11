English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on Shia pilgrims visiting Baqi cemetery

0
Saudi eases restrictions on Shia pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has eased some of its restrictions on the pilgrimage by Shia Muslims to Baqi cemetery in the city of Medina.

The restrictions have been eased for this year’s hajj ritual from June 23 to July 1, according to a report released by Iran’s Fars news agency on Sunday.

The report said that male pilgrims, many of them Shia Muslims from Iran, were allowed to visit Baqi cemetery, aka Jannat ul Baqi, a holy place where some Shia Imams and members of the household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) are buried.

They were able to recite religious prayers and eulogies that are special to the pilgrimage and were previously banned.

Women are allowed to pay tribute to Baqi cemetery from behind fences that surround the cemetery.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

SPA: Facilitating the travel process of Turkish pilgrims with Makkah Route Initiative

asadian

42.3% of Saudi women in administrative positions

asadian

Saudi King offers to host 1000 Palestinian pilgrims

asadian

Kaaba’s Kiswah replaced with white cloth representing Ihram [video]

asadian

Expert: “Needs of Egypt-Saudi Arabia” will create new conditions in MENA region

asadian

Blinken: USA-Saudi relation strong despite differing views

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.