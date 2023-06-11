GCC ministers condemn Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories

SHAFAQNA- A meeting of foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned Israel’s continued construction of settlement units in occupied Palestinian territories.

The 156th ministerial meeting was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the GCC in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers rejected Israeli attempts to annex settlements or impose sovereignty over them, which they said was in contravention of international resolutions, most notably UN Security Council Resolution 2334. They also urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli government to reverse its settlement policies.

The council also condemned Israel’s incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and its attempts to Judaize Jerusalem.

