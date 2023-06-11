Kenya: Urban symbols during colonial period

SHAFAQNA- During the colonial period, place names as well as other urban symbols were utilized as a tool of control over space in several African countries. The British epitomized this strategy. They applied it in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya from the late 1800s.

Too few African names were used on the urban landscape. This was a strategy to actively make the native Africans feel estranged, who had little or no say in the city’s affairs. Spatially, colonial street names dominated the central part of the city. This is while African names were used principally in the peripheral residential areas.

In early colonial Nairobi, the population was mainly consisted of three groups: British, Asians and indigenous Africans. Africans formed the majority of the population. But they were the least represented in social, economic and political terms.

According to the 1948 Nairobi Master Plan for a Colonial Capital, the British were the smallest population but they held the political and economic power and used it forcibly to form the identity of the city.

Streets, buildings and other spaces such as parks were predominantly named after the British monarchy, colonial administrators, settler farmers and businessmen as well as prominent Asian personalities.

This research aimed to analyze the different ways in which the British colonial government intentionally built and imprinted their various urban symbols, including monuments and names, on the landscape of Nairobi.

It is concluded that the naming of streets, places and landmarks was used to show the political, ideological and ethnic dominance of the British. Kenya could learn that a naming landscape should display unity in diversity. Streets should hold in great respect not just the political elite, but other personalities and events that constitute society.

Source: AllAfrica

www.shafaqna.com