English
International Shia News Agency
SPA: Facilitating the travel process of Turkish pilgrims with Makkah Route Initiative

SHAFAQNA- The Makkah Route Initiative received a group of Turkish pilgrims at Istanbul Airport today and quickly completed their journey from Istanbul to Saudi Arabia before boarding the plane.

According to SPA, the Makkah Route Initiative is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior within the framework of the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program.

This plan requires pilgrims to carry out all required travel procedures in their home country, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of origin, and coding and sorting luggage. It is based on transportation and accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

At the arrival of the pilgrims, transportation services are provided to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and their furniture is delivered to their places of residence.

Source: SPA

Saudi Ambassador in Bangladesh is monitoring progress of Makkah Route initiative

