Syria’s FM arrives in Saudi Arabia to take part in meeting of Arab -Pacific States

Syria's FM arrives in Saudi

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s Foreign Minister، Fayssal Mikdad and an accompanying delegation arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to take part in meeting of Arab -Pacific States.

He arrived in Riyadh upon an invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah , to participate in the second ministerial meeting of the Arab states and the Pacific islands countries, which began its activities today at the experts level.

It is worth noting that the current trip is the second trip of Syria’s Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the Syrian crisis and the suspension of this country’s membership in the Arab League in 2011.

