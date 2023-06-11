CN: Botswana on alert for cholera outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Health officials in Botswana are on alert for cholera outbreaks in some Southern African Development Community Countries – South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

According to CN, “The ministry is on high alert and continues to monitor developments in the region and globally,” Health Ministry spokesman Christopher Nyanga said in a statement Thursday on cholera preventive measures.

He emphasized that some deaths have also been recorded in neighboring countries due to cholera outbreaks. “However, Botswana has not recorded any cases of cholera so far,” he said.

It’s also stated that Nyanga added further advised citizens and residents who travel to infected countries to take the necessary health measures and go to their health centers if they see symptoms.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com