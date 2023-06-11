English
Iraqi PM to visit Egypt Monday

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is to pay an important visit to Egypt on Monday, said government spokesman Bassem Al Awadi.

Government spokesman Bassim al-Awadi told the state news agency INA that the Iraqi premier’s talks with Egyptian officials will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sides.

Baghdad and Cairo have taken a series of measures in recent months to boost their relations.

In March, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed over the phone with al-Sudani ways to bolster their cooperation within a tripartite mechanism with Jordan.

Source: aa

