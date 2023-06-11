[Video] The Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV deliverd another session of video series “Understanding Islam” on the topic “The Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century “ by Dr. Chris Hewer.

The Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century The two great powers in the Middle East at the start of the seventh century were the Byzantine and the Sasanian Empires. The Byzantine or Eastern Roman Empire was centred on Constantinople or Byzantium (modern Istanbul).

It was what remained of the Roman Empire, which had begun to decline from the fourth century and in the fifth moved its capital eastwards from Rome to Constantinople. By the seventh century, its territory was confined to the Mediterranean seaboard to the west, the coastal regions of North Africa, Egypt, Syria, and modern Turkey, Greece and most of Italy.

When the Qur’an speaks of “the Romans” [Q. 30 is called al-Rum, the Romans], the reference is to this Eastern Roman or Byzantine Empire. The Byzantines were Greek-speaking and looked down on their non-Greek subjects (Barbarian means those who do not speak Greek).

Damascus was their administrative centre in the Arab lands. They were a formidable force and controlled much of the Mediterranean Sea through their navy. Religiously, they were Byzantine (modern Greek Orthodox) Christians with the Emperor having both a religious and a political role. The Sasanian Empire controlled Persia and Mesopotamia as far north as the Caucasus Mountains (including modern Iraq).

They also held the south-west corner of the Arabian peninsula at this time (including part of modern Yemen). Religiously they were Zoroastrians, followers of the prophet Zoroaster (Zarathustra), a monotheistic religion worshipping God under the name of Ahura Mazda.

The Sasanians had been in conflict with the Byzantines for decades and from 607 to 628, they controlled the coastal region from Egypt through Palestine to Syria. The Byzantines took back these lands in 628, which is the context for the revelation of Chapter 9 of the Qur’an, when Muhammad was preparing to send an army towards their territory for the Battle of Tabuk.

This is the only chapter of the Qur’an that does not begin with: “In the name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate.” Some scholars have linked this with the fact that this chapter speaks in harsh terms of subjugating these enemies and strongly urges the backsliders within the Muslim community.

Both of these great empires had Arab tribes on their borders who affiliated with them to create buffer kingdoms between the rest of the peninsula and their directly controlled lands. A good proportion of these tribes had become Christians through their contact with Christians from the empires, both in Syria and in Iraq.

