Thousands of Afghan refugees in UK face homelessness

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Afghan refugees in the UK face homelessness this summer, the government was warned at a secret crisis meeting in Downing Street.

Council officials told No 10 and Home Office civil servants that about 8,000 Afghan refugees, allowed into the country in 2021 under the slogan Operation Warm Welcome, are due to be evicted from hotels as early as August because of a government deadline, yet have nowhere to go.

The emergency meeting, held last Thursday, came hours before the prime minister quietly dropped a controversial plank of last year’s asylum law that had introduced a two-tier refugee system.

Further problems for Rishi Sunak arrive on Sunday when a parliamentary committee will say his illegal migration bill breaches a number of international human rights obligations and would mean that the UK is “turning its back on the vast majority of refugees”.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com