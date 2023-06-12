Iran’s FM Spox: Iran never leaves negotiating table

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran has never left the negotiating table and the country has always shown its readiness to hold talks to achieve outcomes in order to secure maximum national interest.

Iran attaches importance to how the other side acts, not to what it says in media, Nasser Kanaani told reporters at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to speculation about the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States to continue talks on the removal of the sanctions, the spokesman said the Islamic Republic has adopted a clear and fundamental approach to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the process of the talks.

Also, Iran has put on the agenda the policy of foiling the sanctions by relying on domestic capacities and relations with neighbors; meanwhile, the country has not left diplomatic procedure for the purpose of lifting unjust sanctions, Kanaani said.

Source: Irna

