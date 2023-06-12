English
Saudi announces billions of dollars in investment deals between China & Arab world

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia announced billions of dollars in investment deals between China and the Arab world, on the first day of the China-Arab business conference in Riyadh.

The meeting came amid growing commercial and diplomatic ties between Beijing and Middle Eastern countries, including a recent landmark Chinese-brokered rapprochement between powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia that has shifted regional relations.

The oil-rich kingdom is hosting the conference, now in its 10th edition, for the first time. Over two days, it will bring together more than 3,500 government and business officials from China and Arab countries, the Saudi investment ministry said in a statement.

The event “marked its first day with the signing of $10bn in investment agreements”, the statement said – the vast majority of which are for projects in Saudi Arabia or by Saudi firms and government entities.

