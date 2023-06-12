Iranian athlete first Muslim woman compete in ISA

SHAFAQNAAn Iranian athlete has registered her name as the first Muslim woman who contested at the 2023 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games, held from May 30 to June 7, 2023.

Setareh Maz’hari shined at the competitions to become qualified for Paris 2024 Olympians, while she observed Islamic coverings, better known as hijab.

Iranian National Surfing Team consisted of three sportsmen and one sportswoman in this round of contest.

Maz’hari is the deputy head of the Surfing Association of Iran. She is also an international referee. The athlete is a member of Iran’s snowboard team.

Her presence at world games with Islamic covering has been vastly reflected in Muslim nations; and Maldives asked her to take part in the 2023 Asian Surfing Championships.

