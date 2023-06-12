Saudi Arabia executes three over officer’s killing

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia put to death three of its citizens convicted of having killed a security officer and creating a “terrorist cell”, the interior ministry said.

Since the start of the year, Saudi authorities have executed 52 people, including 20 for terrorism-related offences, according to an AFP tally.

In a statement on Sunday, the Saudi interior ministry said that the three men had killed an officer in the capital Riyadh and burned his body by setting fire to his vehicle.

They were also convicted of financing terrorism and possessing weapons, ammunition and “material used in the manufacture of explosives”, the ministry said.

Authorities carried out the death sentences on Sunday in Riyadh, the ministry added.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com