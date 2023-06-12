English
ICRC: One out of six children worldwide must navigate war as part of lives

SHAFAQNA-Much more needs to be done for the estimated one in six children worldwide who growing up in urban war, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

In a report published late last month, the ICRC tries to address what it calls a gap in knowledge about the child-specific harms caused in increasingly urbanised conflicts – from Gaza to Syria and Ukraine – that it says can help better respond to children’s needs in these complex environments.

The aid group said the report is the first holistic study dedicated specifically to children’s experience of urban warfare, drawing on existing literature in addition to dozens of interviews with experts and witnesses. It called the report necessary because an estimated one out of six children worldwide must navigate war as part of their lives.

