Russian Psychologist: “There is a close connection between Islam and psychology”

SHAFAQNA- “Islam says that we will be happy with the happiness of others”, said Psychologist Olga Pavlova, who converted to Islam.

Shafaqna Azerbaijan presents an interesting three-way discussion in the “Mugam” tea house located in the Marneuli region of Georgia, with a Russian Psychologist who converted to Islam:



Olga Sergeevna Pavlova, Head of the Department of Ethnopsychology and Psychological Problems of Multicultural Education, Faculty of Social Psychology; Senior researcher of the Federal Coordinating Resource Center for Psychological and Socio-Cultural Adaptation of Underage Foreign Citizens.

Degree: Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences (“Dissertation on the formation of communicative activity of preschool children with underdeveloped general speech”, Moscow State Pedagogical University, 1998).

Academic title: Associate Professor of the Department of Social Psychology

Academic degree: Master of Theology (2020), CEI VO “Islamic Institute of Russia”, dissertation on “Psychological Aspects of Islamic Theology: Theory and Practice”

Education: Higher, Moscow State Pedagogical University, Faculty of Defectology (1993)

Name of educational direction or specialty: Pre-school correctional pedagogy and special psychology

In the discussion organized by Emin Yadigarov in Marneuli, Georgia Head of the “Department of Ethnopsychology and Multicultural” of the Faculty of Social Psychology and Head of the “Psychological Support Association for Muslims” Associate Professor Olga Sergeevna Pavlova, ethnopsychologist (intercultural psychologist) Emin Yadigarov, and theologian, a doctoral student in political science Kamran Mammadov discussed some issues.

The meeting was divided into two parts, the first part was related to the topic of psychology and religion, and the second part discussed a number of different issues and problems existing in the Muslim world.

Followings are some of the topics discussed in this meeting.

First part:

(Religion and psychology)

– O. Sergeevna: There is a close connection between religion and especially Islam and psychology. This should be deduced from religious Hadiths and Verses of the Holy Quran. Unfortunately, in some cases, psychology is prohibited by some Islamic scholars, who say that Quran and Hadith are enough. However, they do not think of synthesizing Islamic teachings with psychology and creating a more perfect one.

– K. Mammadov: Many psychological issues were touched upon in religious teachings. Carl Jung’s view of religion is very positive, unlike Freud, who is one of the most important people in the science of psychology. Carl Jung, who created a bridge between religion and psychology, says that religious belief is in the origin of man, which coincides with the verse in the Qur’an that mentions that religious belief is in human nature, that is, in the origin (Sura Rum, 30). When I studied in Iran, serious work was done in these two fields. Even a lot of work has been done on localizing and, in other words, Islamizing the humanities, including psychology. Because a number of issues in psychology are for western people, eastern people may be different in some points according to space and time.

– O. Sergeevna: Yes, Carl Jung is a very important figure in psychology. By the way, I should also mention that my wife, who has become a Muslim, also pays special attention to Carl Jung and his works, she is a serious supporter of his works.

– K. Mammadov: You mentioned that your husband also accepted Islam, it is also interesting for us to know how he accepted Islam.



– O. Sergeevna: After my husband received his first education at the faculty of philosophy, he turned to the church for Christian religious education. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he became the head of the religious committee. However, in spite of this, he felt that there was a void in him, and after research, he accepted Islam. At that time, it created a lot of noise inside and pressure started to be applied. A delegation of Iranian Ayatollahs came to Russia, and as a result of their negotiations, the pressure on my husband was lifted.

– K. Mammadov: In order not to divide our conversation, I will save how you accept Islam to the next questions, let’s return to our topic.

– O. Sergeevna: Yes, we need a long time for him. I think that religious teachings have an influence in many areas of our psychological life and we can even use religious teachings a lot in this area. One of them is the fear of death and belief in life after death in people present in religion. According to the conducted research, the fear of death among the religions is the most among the followers of Islam. It can be used a lot in the psychological field, which can greatly affect a person’s psychological help.

– K. Mammadov: You are right, before expressing my opinion on this issue, I would like to bring to your attention a general rule. Religious texts can be viewed from two different perspectives, an internal and external perspective. According to the external view of religion, the psychological, sociological, etc. effects of religious instructions on human life are discussed.

Such is the belief in life after death. This belief is not just a simple belief, it changes a person’s world view and outlook on life.

The famous Islamic philosopher and Qur’anic commentator Allama Tabatabai would take a deep breath and tell his students that you have an eternal life ahead of you when he touched on the eternal theme of heaven and hell during his teaching. The more you grow and understand that life, the smaller the world and its problems become. And so the sorrows of life seem very small. This is not just an issue that is said to bring people together, it gives a person a different worldview, which makes a person’s life different.

– O. Sergeevna: Yes, this faith changes a person’s way of thinking and outlook on life. In a study I conducted, I came to the conclusion that people’s happiness is joint and community. My happiness depends on the happiness of others. There is a saying that many psychologists use as a template: other people’s opinions are valid up to your limits, don’t care if they cross them. This approach creates individualism in people and hinders the happiness of these people. This view is different in Islam, Islam says that we will be happy with the happiness of others. This completely coincides with the result I got in my research.

– K. Mammadov: You touched on an important psychological problem that exists today. The problem of social isolation and individualization. Islam is against individualization and isolation. In this field, an interesting study was conducted in America at the “Harvard Youth Development Center”. A 70-year study of people is looking for an answer to the question of what is the main factor that gives people a beautiful and happy life. Robert Waldinger, the 4th head of the center, explains the results obtained from the research as follows: The fact that people are in close contact with each other, establish relationships, mingle with people is the most important factor of happiness in their lives. Daniel Goleman, one of the founders of the theory of emotional intelligence and the most important, insists on how harmful social isolation is in his book “Emotional Intelligence”, and according to a study published in that book, it is noted that it is even more dangerous for human life than smoking. When we look at religious texts in Islam, we see how important it is to connect with people. Imam Ali (A.S) says, “The most intelligent of people is the one who is able to establish a warm relationship with others.” The Prophet (PBUH) strongly advises Muslims to maintain constant communication with neighbors and relatives. When we look at all this from the outside of religion, we will see that it prevents the threat of social isolation in the modern world. We can observe people who consider the good and happiness of others as their own in Islamic geniuses. The dear daughter of the Prophet (PBUH). When Fatimah (S.A) prayed, she would first pray for her neighbors, relatives and acquaintances, saying “first the neighbor, then the inside of the house”. This concept shows how broad-minded a person is. He sees the good of others as his own, and sees their happiness as his own. Man is selfish by nature, he wants the best of everything for “himself”, but in some people this concept of “self” is very broad, they include all people.

– O. Sergeevna: Yes, this is another life, it should be conveyed to people. Because modern people need them. You can’t achieve anything with bans.

As the conversation continues on different topics, we will present the continuation to you in our next article.

Source: Shafaqna Azerbaijan