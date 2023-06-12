English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther News

Scientists create first-of-its-kind map of the human brain by AI

0
religious worship brain activation patterns

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE-A team of researchers is aiming toward creating the very first brain atlas that is poised to allow researchers to pinpoint diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Now, a large team of researchers has successfully combined 49 lung datasets, from nearly 40 separate studies, into a single integrated Atlas, using advanced machine learning.

By pooling and integrating datasets from every major single-cell RNA-sequencing lung study published to date, the team created the first integrated Human Lung Cell Atlas.

This Atlas spans over 2.4 million cells from 486 individuals and gives new insights into lung biology that were not possible before.

Source: news

Related posts

Stress is the cause of eating more

asadian

Scientists find a drug to improve stroke victims

asadian

Astronauts breathing on Mars by artificial photosynthesis

asadian

Scientists Diagnose Retinal Diseases by AI

asadian

Research: Photocatalytic Concrete For Clean Air

asadian

Scientists warn about the beginning of the “El-Nino”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.