Astronauts breathing on Mars by artificial photosynthesis

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study assesses the viability of replacing existing oxygen and fuel production systems with photoelectrochemical (PEC) devices.

Devices are currently being developed that mimic the process of photosynthesis in plants to turn sunlight and water into oxygen.

Most of the oxygen on the International Space Station (ISS) is obtained through electrolysis— a chemical process that leverages electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. A separate system converts the carbon dioxide exhaled into water and methane.

However, this method hogs 1.5kW out of the 4.6kW energy budget, about a third of the total energy required to run ISS’s Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) responsible for providing clean water and air to the crew and laboratory animals.

