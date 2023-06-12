Scientists find a drug to improve stroke victims

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new experimental treatment using nasal drops could change the outcome for stroke victims in the future.

An experimental treatment has been developed using a peptide called C3, and has found long-lasting and quick recovery times through testing on mice.

The peptide has been linked to neurodevelopment and quick recovery.

Scientists saw mice recover motor functions faster and better after stroke when given C3A nasal drops, compared to mice that received a placebo nasal treatment.