Stress is the cause of eating more

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to Sydney scientists, stress combined with calorie-dense ‘comfort’ food creates changes in the brain that drive more eating, boost cravings for sweet, highly palatable food and lead to excess weight gain.

” chronic stress, combined with a high-calorie diet, can drive more and more food intake as well as a preference for sweet, highly palatable food, thereby promoting weight gain and obesity. This research highlights how crucial a healthy diet is during times of stress.”, researchers said.

To understand what drives these eating habits, the team investigated in mouse models how different areas in the brain responded to chronic stress under various diets.

