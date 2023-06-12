Lebanon calls on UN to pressure Israel to stop violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Monday called on the UN peacekeeping forces to pressure Israel to stop violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and the bulldozing works within Lebanese territories.

Mikati made the appeal during a meeting with Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, chief of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), at the Grand Serail in Beirut, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers.

Lebanon reaffirms its commitment to provisions of the international Resolution 1701 and coordination with the UNIFIL to maintain stability along the borders, the statement quoted Mikati as saying.

The prime minister stressed in the statement that “Lebanon adheres to its right to recover its occupied lands and not to abandon them.”

Source: ahram

