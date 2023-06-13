IOM chief: Lack of funds for humanitarian operations in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, warned of a lack of funding for the humanitarian operations needed to support millions of Syrians and their host communities in Syria and neighboring countries.

According to Reliefweb, the Brussels conference held on 14-15 June with the IOM Director-General in attendance represents an important opportunity to demonstrate collective solidarity and commitment to the people most affected by the Syrian crisis.

Twelve years after the crisis began, Syria remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 6.6 million people internally displaced and at least 5.3 million refugees registered in neighboring countries. In 2023, IOM requests $98 million to support 1.9 million people inside Syria and $108 million to support 817,500 refugees and their host communities.

“The Syrian people and their host communities have shown remarkable resilience throughout the long conflict,” said Director General Vittorino. They need the financial support and continuous solidarity of the international community.”

While the number of people in need is increasing, especially after the February earthquakes, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is only 11 percent funded this year.

With 15.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, representing almost 70 percent of the population, Syrians continue to face daily challenges in meeting the most basic needs.

The February 6 earthquakes added unimaginable pressures on people already suffering from twelve years of conflict, economic collapse, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and cholera outbreaks.

Source: Reliefweb

