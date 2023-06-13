Pandemic inquiry set to open today as UK suffers one of worst death tolls in Europe

SHAFAQNA-An Inquiry probing the UK government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic kicks off with the investigation mired in controversy.

The inquiry chair, retired senior judge Heather Hallett, has called for ex-prime minister Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to be handed over, prompting a legal challenge from the government of his successor Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic, has denied trying to block the material while Johnson is said to be in favour of it being shared.

Relatives of Covid-19 victims have also taken aim at the investigation saying it will be a “farce” if bereaved families are not able to testify.

The UK suffered one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls in Europe with more than 128,500 fatalities recorded by mid-July 2021.

The first phase of the inquiry will focus on the UK’s resilience and preparedness in the face of the global health emergency.

Established by Johnson in 2021 it will be split up into six sections and begin with an opening statement by Hallett, who previously oversaw the coroner’s inquests into the 52 people killed in the July 7, 2005 London bombings.

It will be followed by a short film showing the impact of the pandemic.

The first witnesses to give evidence in person to the inquiry will be leading epidemiologists Jimmy Whitworth and Charlotte Hammer on Wednesday.

But relatives of people who died from Covid-19 have condemned the decision not to include any of them in the inquiry’s first six-week phase.

Source: France24

