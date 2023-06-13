Iraq’s PM meets Egyptian President in Cairo

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met today at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, the President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, as part of His official visit to Cairo.

“During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between their countries, which have made significant progress across various levels. They also addressed key regional and international matters of shared interest. The emphasis was placed on sustaining mutual cooperation and translating it into concrete actions, thereby further strengthening the partnership between the two nations,” stated the Media Office of the Prime Minister in a statement received by The Iraqi News Agency-INA.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of enhancing collaboration to address challenges and crises, while promoting integration across multiple sectors. This approach is crucial in achieving sustainable development for both countries and serving the mutual interests of their populations, the statement continued.

