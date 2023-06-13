SPA: The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan left for Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The primary bunch of pilgrims from the Kyrgyz Republic yesterday departed out Manas International Airport for Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj ceremonies.

According to SPA, the flight was gone to by the Saudi Minister to the Kyrgyz Republic, Ibrahim bin Radhi Al-Radhi, and senior authorities from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Minister Al-Radhi lauded the extraordinary endeavors applied by the Saudi Arabia to serve the pilgrims and empower them to perform their customs with ease and consolation.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com