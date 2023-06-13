Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia’s Flynas is placing an order with Airbus

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier Flynas is in talks to order Airbus SE jets as the airline ramps up operations in the country to better compete with regional rivals, people familiar with the matter said.

According to Bloomberg, The airline may announce a deal with the European planemaker as soon as the Paris Air Show starts early next week, the people said, as the discussions are confidential. The company had previously said it was considering setting up local units in two other countries as part of a plan to become the largest discount company in the Middle East.

The budget specialist operates the entire Airbus fleet and recently ordered a combination of A320neo and A321XLR aircraft. The company also has several Airbus A330 wide-body units, which are mainly used for Haj pilgrimage.

Source: Bloomberg

