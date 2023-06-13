English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Arab League chief & UN peace coordinator discuss political developments concerning Palestinian

0
political developments concerning Palestinian

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and the United Nations Coordinator for Peace in the Middle East Tor Wennesland discussed the latest political developments concerning the Palestinian cause.

During a meeting in Cairo, Aboul-Gheit expressed his concern over the decline in international interest in the Palestinian issue, especially in light of the presence of a right-wing government in Israel that does not believe in peace and seeks, by all means, to appease the most extreme elements in Israeli society by escalating repression and intensifying construction in settlements in a way that undermines the two-state solution.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine: Decrease in number of building licenses in first quarter of 2023

asadian

Palestine-Malaysia friendship to support Palestinian cause

asadian

Save the Children: Over 449 million children worldwide live in violent conflict zones

asadian

Arab League Secretary-General: Jeddah Summit rises to challenges & crises

asadian

Palestine Research Center: Israel’s recent military attack on Gaza caused $9 million of damage

asadian

WAFA: FIFA’s President Infantino’s Historic Visit To Palestine on Sunday (14 May 2023)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.