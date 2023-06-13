Arab League chief & UN peace coordinator discuss political developments concerning Palestinian

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and the United Nations Coordinator for Peace in the Middle East Tor Wennesland discussed the latest political developments concerning the Palestinian cause.

During a meeting in Cairo, Aboul-Gheit expressed his concern over the decline in international interest in the Palestinian issue, especially in light of the presence of a right-wing government in Israel that does not believe in peace and seeks, by all means, to appease the most extreme elements in Israeli society by escalating repression and intensifying construction in settlements in a way that undermines the two-state solution.

