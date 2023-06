SHAFAQNA- In the presence Syria, the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) Fair of technology, equipment, and software market was inaugurated in Tunis.

Syrian governmental and private institutions took part in the Fair, within which the 23rd edition of the Arab Radio and TV Festival and Convention in Tunis will be opened during the period 12-15 June 2023, under the motto “Arts and Culture Bring Us Together.”

