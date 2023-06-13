Syria participates in Mediterranean Conference of Red Crescent & Red Cross Societies in Cairo

SHAFAQNA-Activities of the 14th Mediterranean Conference of the Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies kicked off on Tuesday in Cairo, with the participation of President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Organization (SARC), Khaled Hboubati.

The conference aims to enhance dialogue, strengthen cooperation and synergy, and achieve a better humanitarian response.

During the conference, Hboubati briefed the participants on the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria after years of war and the earthquake disaster that struck the country last February, calling for extending assistance to the Syrian people to be able to recover.

