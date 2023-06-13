Syrian & Saudi officials agree to restart economic activities

SHAFAQNA-Syrian and Saudi trade officials have agreed to restart economic activities and cooperation at the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Arab-China Business Conference.

This follows a meeting between Hassan Al-Hawaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohammad Al-Lahham, on Monday.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of organizing reciprocal visits by trade delegations, creating investment opportunities in each other’s economies, hosting economic forums, and enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to SPA.

Source: almayadeen

