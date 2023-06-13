English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Syrian & Saudi officials agree to restart economic activities

0
Syrian & Saudi officials

SHAFAQNA-Syrian and Saudi trade officials have agreed to restart economic activities and cooperation at the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Arab-China Business Conference.

This follows a meeting between Hassan Al-Hawaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohammad Al-Lahham, on Monday.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of organizing reciprocal visits by trade delegations, creating investment opportunities in each other’s economies, hosting economic forums, and enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to SPA.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.