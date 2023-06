SHAFAQNA-The first group of Palestinian pilgrims left the West Bank heading to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

An estimated 2,100 pilgrims are expected to leave by tonight, while 1,800 more pilgrims are expected to leave tomorrow, Wednesday. After arriving in Amman, Jordan, the pilgrims will then travel to Makkah, some on flights but the majority on buses.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com