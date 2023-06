SHAFAQNA-The total number of building licenses in Palestine issued in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 10%, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said.

The number of new building licenses decreased by 3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased by 19% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

A total of 2,530 building licenses were issued in the first quarter of 2023, of which 1,625 were new buildings.

Source: wafa

