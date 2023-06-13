English
The report says China is the world’s biggest loser of millionaires

SHAFAQNA- China will see the largest net outflow of millionaires worldwide this year as wealth growth slows, Henley & Partners said in a report on Tuesday.

According to Henley’s Private Migration report, the consultancy estimates that China will lose 13,500 high-net-worth individuals with investable wealth of more than $1 million, followed by India with 6,500 departures and the UK with 3,200.

Source: Bloomberg

