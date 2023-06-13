Over 500000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

SHAFAQNA-The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year has reached 531,243, according to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee.

378,698 pilgrims have left Madinah for Mecca and 152,500 are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 21,891 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.The pilgrims are of several nationalities, and came through the air and land ports to perform Hajj this year.The Immigration Center received 58 flights carrying 2,276 pilgrims, and the Land Pilgrims Center received 92 flights carrying 2,757 pilgrims, the Committee said.

Source: sp.spa.gov.sa

