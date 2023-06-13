English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Over 500000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

0
pilgrims arrive in Madinah

SHAFAQNA-The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year has reached 531,243, according to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee.
378,698 pilgrims have left Madinah for Mecca and 152,500 are still in Madinah.
According to statistics, 21,891 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.The pilgrims are of several nationalities, and came through the air and land ports to perform Hajj this year.The Immigration Center received 58 flights carrying 2,276 pilgrims, and the Land Pilgrims Center received 92 flights carrying 2,757 pilgrims, the Committee said.

Source: sp.spa.gov.sa

www.shafaqna.

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Hajj 2023: Saudi made it mandatory for pilgrims to inject 3 types of vaccines

Related posts

First group of Palestinian pilgrims leave West Bank heading to Makkah

asadian

SPA: The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan left for Hajj pilgrimage

asadian

Saudis ease restrictions on Shia pilgrims visiting Baqi Cemetery

asadian

Saudi King offers to host 1000 Palestinian pilgrims

asadian

Kaaba’s Kiswah replaced with white cloth representing Ihram [video]

asadian

Madinah: Arrival of first Hajj flight from Indonesia under “Makkah Route” initiative

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.