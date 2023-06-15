English
Replacement of over 35,000 copies of Holy Quran at Masjid al-Haram

SHAFAQNA– The Quranic Affairs Department under the administration of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina has announced the replacement of over 35,000 copies of the Holy Quran at the Masjid al-Haram and its surrounding areas.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, citing an urgent news source, this action was carried out as part of the operational plan for the 1444 AH Hajj.

Saad al-Ndawi, the director of the Quranic Affairs Department, said, “at the same time with the presence of a large number of Hajj pilgrims at the  Grand Mosque, the process of replacing the Qurans was implemented in all prayer halls inside the   Grand Mosque and other prayer halls. During this process, Braille Qurans were provided for the blind pilgrims, and translated Qurans in various languages, including English, Urdu, and Indonesian, replaced the previous copies of the Quran.”

