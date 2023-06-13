Mekdad: We are in stage of appointing ambassadors between Syria and Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA– The Syrian Foreign Minister emphasized his country’s willingness to achieve coherence with Saudi Arabia in Arab and non-Arab policies, stating that Syria has taken hundreds of steps towards meeting the demands placed upon it.

Faisal Mekdad revealed in an interview with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that Syria and Saudi Arabia are currently in negotiations to appoint ambassadors between the two countries. He stated that the new ambassador must ensure the growth of Syrian-Saudi relations, leading to their integration and alignment in all Arab and foreign policies.

He continued: “We must secure such a good ambassador who can guarantee the advancement and coherence of relations between the two countries in all Arab and foreign policies.”

In response to a question regarding the outcomes of the recent Arab summit held in Jeddah, as well as the “step-for-step” policy and the progress of the Syrian government’s efforts, Mekdad said: “The outcomes of that summit were positive and accurate. Regarding Syria, I emphasize that we have taken hundreds of steps, but we have not witnessed any reciprocal steps from the other side.”

He added: “That is why we now expect other parties to have goodwill and to stop supporting terrorism and starving the Syrian people. By other parties, I mean those who have been behind terrorism, massacres, and attempts to disintegrate Syria.”

