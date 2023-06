SHAFAQNA- WFKSIMC presented: “Address by his Eminence Sayyid Al Kashmiri”

Address by the representative of His Eminence Sayyid Ali Huseini Al Sistani (d) – His Eminence Sayyid Murtadha Al Kashmiri, at the opening of the International Centre for Advanced Islamic Research (ICAIR) on Friday, 9th June 2023.

www.shafaqna.com