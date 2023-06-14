Al-Azhar’s Sheikh to highlight Islam’s peace message at UN session

SHAFAQNA- Al-Azhar’s Sheikh will highlight the importance of fraternity, tolerance, and mutual respect in achieving world peace during an address at the UN Security Council.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, will speak during a panel discussion on ways to promote and sustain global peace.

In his speech, Al-Tayyeb, chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, will focus on the significance of promoting the values and their role in spreading the peace message.

In a statement, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, described the meeting as a “historic and unique opportunity” to highlight the prominent role played by religious leaders in consolidating the values of human friendship and mutual support.

Source: arabnews

