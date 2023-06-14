English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Palestine supports Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030

0
Expo 2030

SHAFAQNA- Palestine has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki during a meeting on the side-lines of the second ministerial meeting between the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States on Monday (12 June 2023) in Riyadh. During the meeting, the two discussed ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia introduces new instant e-visa

asadian

Palestine: Decrease in number of building licenses in first quarter of 2023

asadian

Arab League’s Chief & UN’s Peace Coordinator discuss political developments of Palestinian cause

asadian

Bloomberg: Saudi’s Flynas is placing an order with Airbus

asadian

SPA: The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan left for Hajj pilgrimage

asadian

Saudi Arabia executes three over officer’s killing

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.