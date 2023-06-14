Palestine supports Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030

SHAFAQNA- Palestine has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki during a meeting on the side-lines of the second ministerial meeting between the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States on Monday (12 June 2023) in Riyadh. During the meeting, the two discussed ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Source: arabnews

