Saudi Arabia introduces new instant e-visa

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announces new instant e-visa options that from today, will facilitate the UK, USA, and Schengen visas holders, as well as permanent residents of the UK, USA, and any EU country to obtain tourist e-visas to Saudi Arabia through www.mofa.gov.sa.

Through digitization, Saudi Arabia is increasing accessibility and connectivity, providing simplified entry routes to visitors, focused on enabling all travelers to enjoy our natural and cultural diversity.

The new instant e-visa is among several initiatives that the Kingdom has launched over the past year to improve the visitor experience

Source: spa.gov

