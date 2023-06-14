English
Lebanon: Parliament fails to elect president at 12th attempt

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a president on Wednesday (14 June 2023) at its 12th attempt.

The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world’s worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis with its cabinet only partially empowered and its legislature fractured.

Wednesday’s parliamentary session ended after some lawmakers walked out following the first round of voting, denying the chamber the quorum it needed to continue into a second round.

