UN: Record 110 million people forcibly displaced worldwide

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations  on Wednesday  said that a record 110 million people across the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, refugees fleeing Afghanistan and the fighting in Sudan have pushed the total number of refugees forced to seek shelter abroad, and those displaced within their own countries, to an unprecedented level, said UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

At the end of last year, 108.4 million people were displaced, UNHCR said in its flagship annual report, Global Trends in Forced Displacement.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

