SHAFAQNA-Bahrain’s officials start campaign against Ashura manifestations early.

The municipality of Sitra, which is protected by the regime, removed Hob Al-Hussein host restaurant (Madeef), in a new assault on Shia and Ashura manifestations.

This attack on Ashura manifestations comes two days after the regime forces besieged Diraz, where central Friday prayers are held in the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque, and prevented citizens from reaching the mosque.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com