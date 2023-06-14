Iraq’s PM: Jihad Fatwa led to defeating ISIS terrorists

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Prime Minister acknowledged the significant impact of the blessed Jihad Fatwa, which led to the resounding defeat of ISIS terrorist groups.

Al-Sudani attended the official ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of the Jihad Fatwa issued by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, alongside the establishment of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Here are Iraq’s Prime Minister’s key points from his speech at the ceremony:

Today, we gather to commemorate the impactful Fatwa of Jihad by His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani.

Thanks to this momentous fatwa, Iraq and the region were spared from the grip of terrorist gangs that ravaged cities, subjected women to abuse, and targeted the vulnerable, including the elderly and children.

Upon the issuance of the fatwa, Iraqis from diverse backgrounds, age groups, and communities united as selfless soldiers and protectors of their homeland.

Volunteers flocked to recruitment camps in all cities, determined to rescue their fellow countrymen and women living under the oppression of terrorism. The victory was ultimately achieved through this unwavering national unity.

