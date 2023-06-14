Hajj Pilgrimage Past & Present [Photos and Video]

SHAFAQNA- Hajj was not an easy journey in the past, especially in the last hundred years, and even for those who could find a way for it, it was considered a great challenge, and the person who went to Hajj was like the person who was with his family for the last time.

A video of the Hajj about a hundred years ago has been shown by the National Geographic Channel, which shows the suffering of the Hajj pilgrims from a long distance, the danger of the road and the existing diseases; A place where pilgrims have been preparing for it since a year before the Hajj season.

At that time, pilgrims traveled a month or two before the Hajj season so that they could reach the holy lands at a certain time. In addition, there were no means of communication and the roads were impassable, and many pilgrims preferred to choose winter for this trip as much as they could.

In the following, you can see pictures of pilgrims and the Holy Kaaba from 1933 until now:

Source: Shafaqna Persian