Hajj Pilgrimage Past & Present [Photos and Video]

SHAFAQNA- Hajj was not an easy journey in the past, especially in the last hundred years, and even for those who could find a way for it, it was considered a great challenge, and the person who went to Hajj was like the person who was with his family for the last time.

A video of the Hajj about a hundred years ago has been shown by the National Geographic Channel, which shows the suffering of the Hajj pilgrims from a long distance, the danger of the road and the existing diseases; A place where pilgrims have been preparing for it since a year before the Hajj season.

At that time, pilgrims traveled a month or two before the Hajj season so that they could reach the holy lands at a certain time. In addition, there were no means of communication and the roads were impassable, and many pilgrims preferred to choose winter for this trip as much as they could.

In the following, you can see pictures of pilgrims and the Holy Kaaba from 1933 until now:

The Holy Kaaba in March 1933
Gathering of pilgrims in Arafat/ November1947
Gathering of pilgrims in Mina/ November 1948
Gathering of pilgrims in Arafat/ November 1948
Tawaf around the Kaaba in November 1948
Tawaf around the Kaaba in 1953
The Holy Kaaba in March 1967 and the Zamzam well, which can be seen on the left side of the picture
Hajj pilgrims’ arrival at Mecca airport in August 1968 AD
Hajj pilgrims’ arrival at Mecca airport in August 1968 AD
A group serving pilgrims/ August 1968 AD
The Holy Kaaba in 1968 AD
Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba / year 1979 AD
Masjid al-Haram and the Holy Kaaba in 1979
Thousands of Iraqi pilgrims crossing the Arar land border between Saudi Arabia and Iraq to perform Hajj rituals in 1999
Pilgrims’ arrival at Masjid al-Haram in March 2000 and when more than one million Muslims traveled to this city.
About one million and three hundred thousand pilgrims participated in the Hajj rituals in February 2001
Iraqi pilgrims traveling by land to Mecca in 2004 after restrictions were lifted
Tents of millions of Hajj pilgrims participating in the 2004 Hajj in Mina. This caused it to be called the largest tent city in the world.
Pilgrims in Arafat/year 2004
Pilgrims’ Hajj journey from Jordan to Mecca in 2005
Hajj pilgrims performing congregational prayers in 2005
The presence of about two million Hajj pilgrims from all over the world at the Friday prayer ceremony in Masjid al-Haram in 2005
Gathering of pilgrims in Arafat, southeast of Mecca in January 2006
Pilgrims seek shelter during heavy rain in Mecca in 2019
Hajj in 2013; where, due to the expansion of Masjid al-Haram, a temporary Mataf was built and it stood for three years
Performing Hajj rituals by pilgrims in 2020 in the middle of severe corona restrictions; Where about ten thousand people participated in this ceremony.
Performing Hajj rites in the shadow of corona restrictions in 2021, where only 20,000 Saudi residents who had been vaccinated against corona participated in this ceremony.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

