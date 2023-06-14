USA’s diplomat: Bahrain & Iran likely to restore diplomatic relation soon

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain is likely to resume them “sometime soon,” the top US diplomat for the Middle East said. Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 a day after Saudi Arabia did so because of attacks on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Protesters in Iran had attacked the Saudi’s Embassy in anger at Riyadh’s execution of a leading Shia Scholar in 2016, prompting Saudi Arabia to cut ties.

Speaking about the possibility of Bahrain restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, USA’s Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told lawmakers: “I think it will happen sometime soon.”

Source: reuters.com

