ICRC urges immediate action to address humanitarian needs in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urges immediate action to address the critical situation faced by the people in Syria.

Communities in Syria have lived through more than 12 years of a deadly armed conflict and a devastating earthquake that caused further humanitarian suffering earlier this year.

As the European Union hosts the Seventh Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urges immediate action to address the critical situation faced by the people in Syria. The cost of inaction would be unbearable, first and foremost for the populations.

Source: icrc.org

www.shafaqna.com