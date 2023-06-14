English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Sudan: War complicates route to Hajj

0
Sudanese pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Sudanese pilgrims are facing increasing difficulties to make Hajj this year due to the ongoing military conflict in the country, since April 15 between the army and a paramilitary force.

Sudanese pilgrims are facing increasing difficulties to make hajj this year due to the ongoing military conflict in the country, since April 15 between the army and a paramilitary force.

Hajj has also become part of the casualties, as many Sudanese who want to perform the pilgrimage have faced difficulties in completing their documents and securing their flights.

Habib Ali, Secretary of the Administration of Hajj and Umrah in West Darfur, said that only 20 out of 560 people from his state have managed to get their documents done.

Source: aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Over 500000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

asadian

First group of Palestinian pilgrims leave West Bank for Makkah

asadian

Saudis ease restrictions on Shia pilgrims visiting Baqi Cemetery

asadian

Saudi King offers to host 1000 Palestinian pilgrims

asadian

Kaaba’s Kiswah replaced with white cloth representing Ihram [video]

asadian

UN accuses Sudan’s warring sides of ‘serious’ violations against children

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.