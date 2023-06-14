Sudan: War complicates route to Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Sudanese pilgrims are facing increasing difficulties to make Hajj this year due to the ongoing military conflict in the country, since April 15 between the army and a paramilitary force.

Hajj has also become part of the casualties, as many Sudanese who want to perform the pilgrimage have faced difficulties in completing their documents and securing their flights.

Habib Ali, Secretary of the Administration of Hajj and Umrah in West Darfur, said that only 20 out of 560 people from his state have managed to get their documents done.

