At least 78 die as boat carrying migrants sinks near Greece

SHAFAQNA-At least 78 migrants drowned early on Wednesday after their overloaded boat capsized and sank off Greece.

104 other migrants on the boat were rescued after the incident, which occurred roughly 47 nautical miles (about 54 miles) southwest of the town of Pylos, state broadcaster ERT reported, adding that the boat was carrying over 400 migrants, according to the International Organization for Migration (IMO).

The boat had reportedly embarked from the Tobruk region of northeastern Libya, located across the Mediterranean Sea at a distance of over 300 nautical miles, heading for Italy when it capsized in international waters.

Greek authorities were alerted to the sinking fishing boat by the Italian coast guard, subsequently launching a large search and rescue mission that remains underway.

